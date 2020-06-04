ATTLEBORO -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that shut down Pleasant Street (Route 123) near Lindsey Street Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at about 8 a.m., and the road was closed for about 20 minutes.
One vehicle, a Jeep, rolled over.
A woman in one vehicle that ended up in nearby woods complained of minor chest pain and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Pleasant Street from Starkey Avenue to Lindsey Street was closed.
