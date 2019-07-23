MANSFIELD — One person suffered minor injuries after a car and a tractor-trailer truck collided at School Street and Route 140 Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, a man in his late 40s or early 50s, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo.The man was walking outside when police and fire officials arrived, Puleo said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not reported injured.
The accident occurred about 1 p.m. and slowed traffic through the intersection for about 20 minutes. One lane was shut down.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by police.
