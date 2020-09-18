MANSFIELD — One person was seriously injured in a rollover accident Friday night and was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.
The accident was reported just before 8 p.m. on the off-ramp from Route 140 to Interstate 495-South.
The vehicle landed upright after going over a guardrail, and firefighters had to extricate the driver, who was reported to be unconscious.
The victim was taken by town ambulance to Mansfield Municipal Airport off Fruit Street, where a medical helicopter is based.
The injured party was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
A second ambulance was also called to the accident.
No further information was available.
