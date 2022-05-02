PLAINVILLE — A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed into a tree in the median on Interstate 495 North, state police and local fire officials said.
The driver, who was able to get out of the car on his own, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Plainville Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner said.
The roof of the vehicle was torn off in the single-car crash, which occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Plainville and Foxboro border, north of the Spruce Street overpass and south of the Route 1 exit, Skinner said.
Trooper Brandon Doherty, a state police spokesman, said in an email that troopers from the Foxboro barracks responded to the crash for a call of a rollover.
The left lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Doherty said.