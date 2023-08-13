Weighing in at about 5 and 4 pounds, the Joubert triplets were small celebrities in the Attleboro area in 1953.
“I guess it was sort of rare in the area at that time,” says Rosalind (Joubert) Kalberer, one of the threesome born to Helene Joubert, then 29, and her husband Wilford, who was then 36.
The couple lived in an apartment they rented off South Avenue through the Attleboro Housing Authority at the time. They later moved to a different apartment in the city.
Rosalind was “Baby girl C,” in the order of birth at Sturdy Memorial Hospital where the triplets were delivered. She was also the smallest at 4 lbs., 11 oz. Her brother Richard, the oldest at delivery, was “Baby boy A,” and brother Russell, who along with Richard weighed about 5 lbs., was “Baby boy B.”
“They had incubators then. They were fairly new,” Rosalind, who still lives in Attleboro, said of their births four weeks early.
Snapshots of their lives were occasionally captured in The Sun Chronicle over their early years — their births, their first birthday and their first day of school at St. Joseph’s in Attleboro. “Getting ready for the 3 R’s” the caption read in a pun on the initials of their first names and the three basic academic subjects commonly referred to as “reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmetic.”
But if giving birth to triplets was a little bit unusual, Helene and Wilford apparently weren’t phased.
By the time the triplets were born, there were already five other children in the home, all under the age of 5.
There was Roberta, now 75; Dennis, now 74; twins, Donna and Donald, now 72, and Delores, now 71. Oh, and then after the triplets — who just celebrated their 70th birthday together on Aug. 4 — there was another set of twins, Charlene and Cheryl, who will soon be 68, and a third set of twins, Warren and Wayne, who is 67, (Warren died four years ago), and then Simone, now 62.
All of the children, along with their spouses, gathered for a lunch at Briggs Pizza to celebrate Helene, mother to all 13, for her 99th birthday on June 23. “And she’s still sane, I might add,” Rosalind said, referring to Helene’s journey as mother to a baker’s dozen.
Recalling what that meant growing up in such a large household, “that was 45 meals a day,” Rosalind said. And the number of cloth diapers? “It must have been unimaginable.”
“We kind of did things in shifts,” Rosalind recalled of her childhood. “Like church. Father would go to 6:30 Mass and take a couple (of children) with him if they were up.” Then more would be taken to 8 a.m. Mass. And trips to the beach entailed her father calling a relative and saying ‘you want to take a few kids with you?’ It was a caravan of three or four cars,” she said.
Needless to say, “we didn’t get to the beach often,” Rosalind said, noting she just learned how to swim at the YMCA last year.
Their father Wilford, who worked as a machinist at the now defunct Crosby-Howes in Wrentham, died 18 years ago at age 88.
Helene, who now lives at Lifecare in Attleboro, “and loving it,” is also now grandmother to 45 and great grandmother to 46, Rosalind said.
Twins ran in her mother’s side, she said.
Most of the immediate family still lives in New England, including Attleboro and Rehoboth. Of the triplets, Rosalind is retired after working 30 years in the business office for Attleboro schools; Russell is retired after working in the financial department in car sales, and Richard is retired as a metal refiner formerly with Leach & Garner.
All of the children visit their mother.
Helene was not available for comment this past week, having to go to the hospital for a possible ear or other infection. She returned home Friday.
And her family is already planning for her 100th birthday celebration since their mother has told them she plans on being around for it, Rosalind said. “She’s a hot ticket.”
Rosalind said that now that she is retired, she volunteers with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. “We all do volunteer work to give back because we’ve been blessed,” she said of the family.
It’s something her father would say when asked about having 13 children, she said.
“This is a blessing,” he would say when queried, Rosalind said. He would always follow that with ‘I’m so blessed.’”