WRENTHAM -- One person was taken to a hospital and a firefighter was treated at the scene as a result of an early morning house fire Wednesday.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. at 117 Park St. when one of the homeowners called 911 and said there was a fire in his bedroom, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
The fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom of the Cape-style house and was put out in about 20 minutes, Marino said.
The blaze was suspected to have been started by a candle but the cause remains under investigation.
The homeowner initially tried to extinguish the fire himself but it spread to nearby combustible plastics and furniture and “just took off,” Marino said.
He was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related issues, Marino said.
The homeowner and his mother, who is in her 70s, were outside when local firefighters arrived.
The house is now uninhabitable due to the fire and water damage and the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Marino said.
Firefighters were hampered by trees around the house and had to cut some down to gain access to the house. They used hand ladders to get two hoses on the fire and vent heat from the house, he said.
“They did a really good job and used an aggressive interior attack,” Marino said.
The first arriving contingent of five local firefighters was assisted by firefighters from Franklin, Foxboro, Bellingham, Norfolk, Plainville, Walpole and North Attleboro. Millis covered the fire station.
