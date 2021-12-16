Last year at this time, we were shoveling snow.
But Thursday saw balmy, record-breaking warmth, although with overcast skies.
Thursday’s high temperature of 61 easily beat the old record of 57 set in 1971, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
A year ago, the area was hit with the first major snowstorm of the season. Over 9 inches fell in the city and up to a foot in Foxboro.
But the warm blast will not last.
Friday is expected to be sunny but windy with temperatures in the mid-50s before dipping to 31 degrees at night with a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will be dreary, with snow possibly mixed with rain and a high temperature of about 40. Snow and sleet accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible Saturday night.
It turns partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees Sunday after a chance of rain or snow in the morning.
