NORTH ATTLEBORO — There was an unfilled position on the board of public works going into Tuesday’s annual town election.

There still is.

While two three-year terms were filled by incumbents Michael Thompson and Eric Robbins, who were re-elected without opposition, no one sought a one-year unexpired term on the five-member board.

While there was a scattering of write-in votes for the post Tuesday, no one received enough for the post, according to Patricia Dolan, election coordinator.

The spot will be filled by appointment by the town manager and public works director.

