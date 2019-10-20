FOXBORO — The First Amendment is apparently alive and well in town.
The group Accountability For All recently conducted First Amendment audits of Foxboro Police Department, approving of the way the department handles First Amendment issues.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedoms of religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition, prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely.
“Officer Mattson of Foxboro PD did AWESOME! We need more like him!,” the audit group said on YouTube.
“They give Foxboro Police total thumbs up on how we address the First Amendment, which is a credit to the agency,” new Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said.
“They go around to make sure police departments and other agencies and their standards are holding up First Amendment rights,” Grace said of Accountability For All. “They just show up.”
The audit was streamed live on YouTube Oct. 14 and has received over 3,000 views.
Accountability For All has 13,100 subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.