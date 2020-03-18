NORFOLK -- It should be a rather quiet annual town election May 5.
Just one race, for select board, will be on the ballot, with Tuesday's deadline for filing nomination papers having come and gone.
Educator Anita Mecklenburg is challenging incumbent Chris Wider on the select board for a full three-year term. Wider had been filling the remaining year of an unexpired term. Paul Sullivan had taken out papers but didn't return them for the board.
Former longtime local and King Philip Regional School Committee member James Lehan, who had also served several years on the board of selectmen, is running unopposed for the regional school board. Kenneth Dow had been serving in the seat.
For Norfolk School Committee, Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses are running for two available spots. Incumbents Jeffrey Curry. the board's vice chairman and representative to the KP committee, and Paul Cochran Jr. aren't running.
For board of health, nobody will be officially listed on the ballot for the seat held by Frances Sullivan. Former member Cheryl Dunnington had taken out papers but didn't return them.
Recreation commission member Mark Edwards is looking for another term but commission member Brendan Carty isn't, and that seat can also be filled by a write-in.
Others running unopposed are planning board members Chad Peck and vice chairman John Weddleton, Town Clerk Carol Greene, board of assessors member Patricia Salamone, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, housing authority member Elizabeth Lehan, and constable Paul Terrio.
All offices are for three years except the housing authority slot that is a five-year term.
The last day to register to vote in the election is April 15, which is also the deadline to register to vote in the May 12 annual town meeting.
For more information, contact the town clerk's office at 508-528-1400.
