WRENTHAM — Open burning has been suspended indefinitely by the town fire department because several fires have burned out of control and caused breathing problems for firefighters and residents, who wondered if they were coming down with the coronavirus, officials said.
“Open burning presents many issues for the firefighters and the community. We already had several fires burn out of control and create hazardous conditions for our already depleted workforce,” Wrentham Fire Chief Tony Marino said. “Smoke from open burning is also irritating the respiratory system of many residents and firefighters causing them to question if they are getting sick with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus).”
And there were other reasons that have prompted the chief’s decision to halt brush burning.
“Most people are sheltering in place and have few options when their neighborhood is full of smoke while suffering from chronic respiratory ailments,” Marino said.
Once a firefighter or police officer starts showing symptoms of the virus they are removed from service until they are tested or cleared by a physician, Marino said.
“We have limited resources as it is. This also goes for anyone in the community including the doctor/nurse next door, and the police on patrol,” Marino said.
The fire chief said he will reevaluate the decision when things get back to normal.
Burn season runs until May 1.
Plainville fire officials said they are still allowing outside burning.
“We will reevaluate things if the situation changes though,” Fire Chief Justin Alexander said.
Until the rain of recent days, the lack of percipitation this spring and winter made for very dry conditions.
Numerous brush fires have been reported in the Attleboro area the past several weeks, and several of those have been from out-of-control residential burning.
Brush fires broke out Saturday in several area communities One off Robert Street in Attleboro spread to a shed, destroying it and its contents.
About the same time, Norton reported a brush fire off Harvey Street near power lines and the “pit” where about an acre burned.
Also in Attleboro, a brush fire extended to another shed off Evergreen Road.
And Rehoboth firefighters responded to two brush fires within minutes of each other off Tremont Street.
