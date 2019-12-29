ATTLEBORO — Opinion on whether to eliminate the annual winter parking ban is split after a proposal to “address public concerns” about the decades-old prohibition was referred to the city council’s public works committee last week.
City councilors Heather Porreca and Jay DiLisio submitted the proposal after they received complaints from residents who argue that it makes no sense to ban cars from overnight street parking from December through March when on the majority of that 120-day period there’s no snow to be plowed.
Residents argue that with the growing number of cars per household it has become more difficult to find convenient off-street parking, especially on the East Side and in densely populated South Attleboro neighborhoods.
Porreca contends that instant communications available today by cell phone, TV, computer and reverse 9-1-1 can easily alert residents about the imposition of a temporary ban in the event of a coming snow storm.
But public works chairwoman Kate Jackson said she’s backing public works superintendent Michael Tyler who wants to see the ban remain in effect.
“I am of the belief that we listen to Michael Tyler and his plowing crew and not lift the ban,” she told The Sun Chronicle in an emailed statement.
Nonetheless, Jackson said she will ask her committee members if they would consider holding a public forum on the question.
At a previous meeting, Tyler said public safety is his first argument for keeping the ban.
“I have not heard what I believe is a realistic reason for lifting the parking ban,” he said. “I think it’s going to jeopardize public safety.”
But Police Chief Kyle Heagney, one of those in charge of pubic safety, said he’s in favor of removing the ban.
“I have always felt the winter parking ban created a disadvantage for those people who perhaps could not afford a home and live in a tenement house or apartment which usually has limited parking; thus, requiring on-street parking,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. He argued it may even be unconstitutional under the “equal protection” clause of the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“The parking ban ordinance does not affect the upper-class or middle-class home owners, as much as it affects economically disadvantaged people or those less fortunate,” he said.
Heagney agrees with Porreca that technology today provides plenty of advance warning about a snow storm which allows the city to impose a ban and get the word out.
While enforcing temporary bans would create more work for police, that’s a short-term inconvenience rather than the long-term inconvenience endured by motorists under the four-month ban, he said.
“Although, enforcing the temporary snow parking ban would create additional enforcement and logistical duties on the police department, it’s a minor inconvenience compared to the citizen who cannot overnight-park his car on the street from November to March,” Heagney said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said his first impulse is to keep the ban, but he’s also willing to listen to other ideas.
“My thought is that the needs of DPW keeping the city streets open and clear with snow removal operations is the most important consideration,” he said in an emailed statement.
“If the city council is able to come up with a way to make sure that the streets are cleared from cars prior to snow removal operations, I could get behind that. But I’m not sure how they are going to do that so I look forward to seeing what they propose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.