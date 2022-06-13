Nearly 12 percent more people died of opioid-related overdoses in the area last year than in 2020, an increase police and social workers say is related to the rise in fentanyl-laced drugs and mental health issues tied to the pandemic.
In 2021, 51 people died in the 10-community area covered by The Sun Chronicle, an increase of 11.7% from the 45 people who died in 2020, according to the state Department of Public Health.
It was the fourth consecutive year of death increases after a 40.3% decline in 2018. Opioid-related deaths rose from 34 in 2015 to a record 57 in 2017 before dropping to 34 in 2018.
Statewide, 2,309 residents died last year — the highest on record — for a 5.9% increase over 2020. The figures include all opioid-related deaths, including Massachusetts residents who died outside the state.
Although less than the 15 percent increase in opioid-related deaths across the country, the number of the deaths in the state was the 17th highest in 2020, the most recent year for which state-by-state comparisons are available.
In Attleboro, the largest community in The Sun Chronicle area, 28 people died in 2021, six more than in 2020 and the second highest number of deaths since the 40 in 2017.
In Norton, six people died in 2021, compared to two in 2020.
In Foxboro, deaths doubled from three in 2019 to six in 2020, representing the highest number of deaths since 2016 when five people died.
Five people died in North Attleboro last year, one more than in 2020.
Plainville and Seekonk had fewer deaths last year than in 2020; five fewer in Seekonk and three fewer in Plainville. There were no fatal overdoses in Rehoboth and Wrentham.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney agreed with social works and drug counselors who see a link with mental health issues and the isolation addicts suffered during the pandemic.
But he added that fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, accounts for most of the deaths because it is being mixed with other illicit narcotics.
“The biggest problem is the fentanyl. There’s no doubt about it,” Heagney said.
The substance is used to “cut” heroin and cocaine and is even being put inside pills and mixed with marijuana, according to the police chief.
The mixture is not consistent, Heagney said, so a heroin addict can use some from a bag to get high without overdosing but then use another portion in the bag and die using the same amount of the drug.
“It’s a crap shoot,” Heagney said. “You don’t know what you are getting buying illicit narcotics these days.”
In addition, there are users who are seeking fentanyl because of the “high” it gives them.
“There are people out there chasing fentanyl. They want that super high,” Heagney said.
The problem, the chief added, is “constantly evolving and constantly changing,” forcing police to alter tactics and adapt to changes in the drug trade on the street.
He said Attleboro police records show 13 people died last year, up from six in 2020, which is than the state numbers. Heagney said it is unclear if overdose deaths at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, which would include people taken to the hospital from other towns, are included in the state figures.
In Norton, Police Chief Brian Clark said fentanyl was the contributing factor in all but one of the fatal overdoses last year.
“It’s so highly addictive people want you to come back for more,” Clark said.
Fentanyl is more prevalent because “it is likely cheaper, easier to get and easier to manufacture,” Clark said.
Joanne Peterson, executive director of Learn To Cope, a non-profit support and counseling organization, agrees that the pandemic has been a factor but that fentanyl is the main culprit.
Fentanyl has been prevalent for the last three or four years and is so potent it makes saving someone with Narcan, a substance that reverses the effects of opioids, more difficult, Peterson said.
But overall, according to Peterson, the opioid epidemic has never really slowed down since Purdue Pharma unleashed the powerful painkiller OxyContin on the market.
“First of all, the opioid epidemic has been going on for two decades. It’s never slowed down as far as I’m concerned,” said Peterson, who founded Learn to Cope in 2004.
The organization now has 27 chapters in Massachusetts, including one in Taunton. It works with law enforcement, government officials and the medical community to support families and individuals with substance abuse disorder.
Dealers have turned to selling fentanyl because it is cheaper and easier to obtain and more profitable. Many dealers are selling pills laced with fentanyl and selling them as Percocet or other legitimate painkillers, she said.
“They are not chemists. They don’t know what they are doing,” Peterson said of the dealers selling counterfeit pills.
There are no easy answers on how to solve the opioid crisis, Peterson said, but the health dangers of opioids and their effect on the brain has to be taught in schools at an earlier age.
In addition, she said, “parents need to be educated about what’s out there.”
Although she sees fentanyl as the main driver of fatal opioid overdoses, Peterson said the pandemic has created financial pressure for many people who have lost their jobs or the isolation had made some people relapse.
“I guess I would have to say it’s all of the above,” Peterson said.