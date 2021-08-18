ATTLEBORO — A controversial proposal to extend the city’s wetland protection zone by 50 feet was the subject of a continued public hearing before the city council Tuesday, and this time opponents were the only ones who showed up.
Some were homeowners and some were homebuilders.
Homeowner Leo Johnson of Phillips Street said the city would be stealing his land if the amendment to the wetland law is approved by the council.
Johnson said the city “taxes to the max” every year while at the same time limiting how he can use his property already with the 25-foot WPZ passed in 2001.
And now the city wants to expand that and further diminish how he can use his property as he continues to pay full taxes.
“I’ve given my blood, sweat and energy to this city and I don’t believe its right to have my property stolen,” he said.
Mayor Paul Heroux proposed the amendment to the wetlands protection ordinance earlier this year.
If approved it would extend the WPZ from 25 feet to 75 feet running parallel to the wetlands delineation line and would limit what could be done on that portion of the property.
Heroux argues that bigger WPZs will better protect water quality in the city.
And it’s part of his effort to make the city “greener.”
“This is consistent with my efforts to make Attleboro a cleaner, greener city,” he said in previous comments emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “What we have learned about conservation in the last 20 years is that 25 feet is insufficient to protect our wetlands; 75 feet or 100 feet is much more effective.”
Heroux has the support of the planning and conservation departments and a number environmental activists.
In addition, the activists have submitted a petition to the council signed by 179 residents who back the proposal.
Meanwhile, opponents have submitted a petition with 192 signatures against the amendment.
But Johnson, who’s chairman of the city’s recreation commission, said many of those in favor of the proposal will be unaffected by the new law because they don’t own property next to a wetland.
His backs up to Ten Mile River.
“I appreciate their passion, but most of them don’t have skin in the game,” he told the council. “In the end it’s 75 feet of my property and I’m not going to give it up for anybody.”
Homeowner Andrea Desvergnes of Richardson Avenue said the proposed amendment would quash her plans to build a pool on her property.
She said giving the city control of her property is essentially “a land taking” for which neither she nor other land owners are compensated.
Builder Paulette Rioux said the 25-foot WPZ has worked and the 75-foot one is too much.
“This mayor has basically said he doesn’t give a damn about developers,” she said. “We need protection so we can build beautiful homes for people who want to move to Attleboro.”
Property owner Greg Dorrance of Oak Hill Avenue said the law is flat out “unconstitutional.”
“I can’t see why it is not a land taking,” he said.
He doesn’t believe the mayor’s argument that adding space around the wetland will improve water quality.
“Taking another 25 or 50 feet from the homeowner is not going to solve the problem,” he said.
Mark Rioux, a builder, said while the planning and conservation departments claim they will work with builders to make projects work, it doesn’t happen.
“They say they are going to work with you and they don’t,” he said.
But in a recent public forum to talk about technical aspects of the law, the city’s director of planning and development, Gary Ayrassian, said adjustments can be made and, in many instances with the current 25-foot law, have been made.
“Please understand it’s not a complete shutdown,” he told a group of concerned residents and builders. “The ordinance allows relief by asking permission to work within in it.”
He said “discretionary waivers” can be granted by the conservation commission as they have been regarding the 25-foot WPZ.
In addition, he said buildings and lawns that already exist in what would be the 75-foot WPZ are “grandfathered.”
Rioux said most people don’t know about the proposed change and if the did they’d oppose it.
He said he got 100 signatures from people against the proposal in six hours.
“Only two out of the 100 knew about it,” Rioux said. “People are not aware of it. This has been put under the radar.”
