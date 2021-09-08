ATTLEBORO — Opposition appears to be mounting against the mayor’s proposal to extend the city’s wetland protection zone from 25 to 75 feet.
Four more people showed up to speak against it at a public hearing continuation before the city council on Tuesday.
No one spoke in favor.
One of the four to speak was Jim Lewis, a planning board member who was speaking as a landowner. Lewis owns property on Harvey Road.
He argued that there’s been little if any “hard evidence” submitted to the council that shows adding 50 feet to the zone will offer more protection than the 25-foot buffer put in place 20 years ago.
“If you can’t make that finding, you should vote against it,” he said.
“You peeling back the property rights of people,” added Lewis, a lawyer by profession.
If the amendment to the 25-foot buffer is approved, he said he would lose an acre and a half to two acres of “good land” that he could otherwise use.
“I’m asking you to vote this down if the proponents can’t come up with solid evidence to justify it,” he said.
Jack Lank, speaking of behalf of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the proposal will cost a property owner thousands of additional dollars to appeal in court a decision made by the conservation commission.
“I’m sure it will cause a lot of hardship,” he said. “The 100-foot zone (imposed by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection) covers everything. We don’t need anything else right now.”
Builder Bob Catenacci of Oak Hill Avenue said the 25-foot buffer has worked well and that he has not seen any “major disturbance or destruction” of wetlands during the 20 years it’s been on the books.
He said the proposed amendment is “excessive regulation” and makes many lots “unbuildable.”
And Gerry Turcotte of Newport Avenue said the city would be better off changing some of its zoning regulations to allow for denser development or more multi-family homes.
He also said the city should engage in an education program to keep homeowners from putting harsh chemicals on their lawns which eventually find their way into the rivers and streams.
The city asserting control over more private property is akin to it becoming a landlord, Turcotte said.
“I don’t know if the city wants to become a landlord or if the city should become a landlord,” he said.
Mayor Paul Heroux proposed the amendment to the wetlands protection ordinance earlier this year.
If approved it would extend the protection zone from to 75 feet running parallel to the wetlands delineation line and would limit what could be done on that portion of the property.
Heroux argues that bigger zones will better protect water quality in the city.
And it’s part of his effort to make the city “greener.”
“What we have learned about conservation in the last 20 years is that 25 feet is insufficient to protect our wetlands; 75 feet or 100 feet is much more effective,” the mayor said in a previous email to The Sun Chronicle.
Heroux has the support of the planning and conservation departments and a number environmental activists.
In addition, the activists have submitted a petition to the council signed by 179 residents who back the proposal.
Meanwhile, opponents have submitted a petition with 192 signatures against the amendment.
The hearing was continued again, this time to Oct. 5.
