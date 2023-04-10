Eagle Pond Wrentham
Eagle Pond in Wrentham, is an 8-acre body of water adjacent to and fed by Lake Pearl.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

WRENTHAM -- A tour of Eagle Dam at Lake Pearl is set for Thursday during which participants can explore options for its future.

The tour, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., rain or shine, will include representatives of the town, Charles River Watershed Association and the engineering firm Weston & Sampson of Foxboro.