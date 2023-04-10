WRENTHAM -- A tour of Eagle Dam at Lake Pearl is set for Thursday during which participants can explore options for its future.
The tour, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., rain or shine, will include representatives of the town, Charles River Watershed Association and the engineering firm Weston & Sampson of Foxboro.
Attendees can learn more about ongoing work to assess flooding hazards of a dam breach, opportunities for restoration of Eagle Brook, and feasibility of and incentives for dam removal, tour organizers say.
The watershed association and town have been moving toward removing the dam. However, several area residents have been fighting to keep it, citing concerns over the impact on surrounding surface and groundwater and wildlife.
The dam creates Eagle Pond, a haven for wildlife, including eagles, residents point out.
As part of the second phase of the feasibility analysis for the removal of the dam and restoration of the brook, residents were recently surveyed on their thoughts and concerns.
A tour of the dam was held in January, and it was decided to hold a spring tour as well.
For the Thursday tour, meet at 608 Franklin St. (Route 140).