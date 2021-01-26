NORFOLK -- Some residents may have thought it was thunder snow, but it actually was explosives being detonated by authorities.
Police about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday received a call from a resident who wanted to turn in some old ammunition they had found in their basement while cleaning their house. The resident had taken the ammunition out of the home.
Sgt. Eric Van Ness responded, and after examining the items, determined it was more than just old ammunition and actually contained old military charges and munitions, police said.
Photographs were taken and forwarded to the State Police Bomb Squad for identification.
Police and firefighters ended up closing the road in the immediate area of the home and had nearby neighbors temporarily leave their homes, police said.
The bomb squad responded and secured the items, and they were taken to a safe and remote area in town where they were detonated without incident, police added.
A posting on the fire department Facebook page said the location was near the Department of Public Works yard, which is on Medway Branch off Boardman Street and not far from the center of town.
"Anytime anyone finds old ammunition or similar unknown items, please call us before you touch or move them, as old munitions can become very unstable over time, and moving them can be extremely dangerous," police said on social media.
