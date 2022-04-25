ATTLEBORO — Life bursts forth in April.
Flowers bloom, grass turns green, leaves bud on the trees, so it’s understandable why the fourth month of the year is Organ Donation Month.
Organ donations save lives and bring hope to very ill people, just like spring after a brutal winter.
City and state officials gathered at Attleboro City Hall Monday morning to promote the greatest gift another human can give to another, a chance to live.
Sometimes that gift comes with tragedy — the death of the person who has signed up to give their organs and tissue — but if they didn’t, two families instead of one would be mourning.
Matt Boger of New England Donor Services summed it up.
“Getting a heart on your (driver’s) license provides hope for an individual,” he said.
The heart means the license holder is willing to donate his or her organs if they die.
That’s what Kent Johnson’s brother did.
His brother Dan, a 1991 graduated of North Attleboro High School, was just 43 when he had a brain aneurysm in 2016.
He went into a coma and never woke up.
Dan, who was living in New Hampshire with his wife and three children at the time of his death, had made his wife Deb aware of his wishes and she followed through when the decision was made to take him off life support.
Kent, 55, and a North Attleboro resident, said 85 people benefited from Dan’s donation of his organs and tissue.
His death helped save and heal many lives.
And now a little piece of him continues to live on in others.
Meanwhile, Bill Lucini of West Bridgewater was enjoying the bright sun and gentle spring breeze outside City Hall on Monday.
Bill could have died six years ago if someone had not donated a heart that saved his life.
He was on death’s door. Little time remained for him at the age of 64.
But he was one of the lucky ones. He got the call.
There was a donor and it was a good match.
He recalled when he woke up after the operation he wasn’t sure he was still alive.
“I felt like I hadn’t felt in years,” he said. “I had a whole new life ahead of me. Without this cause I wouldn’t be here and a lot of other people wouldn’t either.”
Bill’s 70 now. He walks at least three miles every day and still works.
He went back to work five weeks after the operation and has lived to see his two children get married and welcome his first grandchild into the world.
All were very special events for him.
‘Focus on the why’
Mayor Paul Heroux and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, spoke briefly about the importance of organ donations.
“This is an important month,” Feeney said. “We know the how and the what, but it’s critical to focus on the why. The why are the stories of countless people who have been saved.”
Jay DiLisio, city council president also spoke. He attended in his role as assistant director of the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles, which is a key participant in registering people for donations.
Boger said no one is ever too old to be a donor.
He noted one liver donor was 95 and someone who donated corneas was 107.
One person can save as many as eight lives with their organ donation and heal dozens of others with tissue donations.
Currently, there are 108,000 people waiting for organ donations in the United States, and 4,000 in Massachusetts alone.
As many as 22 die each day because they don’t get the call.
Boger said no one has to wait to renew their license to sign up. Find more information at mass.gov/OrganDonor.
He said it takes 30 seconds, not much time to give someone years.