The recent declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday brought an extra spark to Attleboro’s “Still We Rise: A Juneteenth Celebration” in Capron Park on Saturday, which drew a sizable crowd of people in spite of the heat.
The event was peaceful yet festive in the wake of its new national status, however event organizers said that while progress had been made — whether it was from a year ago when Attleboro held the first Juneteenth event or since slavery was abolished in the 1860s — there is still a long way to go.
“We have to go from symbolism to substance, because this is a symbol of the struggle of love for all Black persons,” the Rev. Cheryl Harris said. “A holiday does not equate to justice and what love really means — that all are doing well. We need progress to permanence.”
However, hope for the future is palpable, she said.
“Even though it is microscopic progress, it is progress, and we get to see what’s possible and do more of it,” Harris said.
Event founder Ashley Stewart, who recently moved from Attleboro to Providence, felt “blessed and grateful” about President Joe Biden’s signing of the bill last Wednesday to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, an abbreviation for June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and announced all enslaved people were freed. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
To have the city’s Juneteenth celebration back for another year was rewarding for Stewart in itself.
“(Before last year,) it wasn’t even on the map for people,” she said. “The progress that happened over the past 365 days has been astronomical.”
Debra Britt, executive director of the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in Mansfield, expressed her own joy with the crowd at the start of the event.
“This is the day our ancestors prayed for,” she said.
Britt called the newly-designated national holiday “amazing.”
“I’m excited to see what’s next because people are just learning about this history, and I think this is going to open a lot of people’s eyes,” she said.
Indeed, Saturday’s event drew a large crowd of a variety of people who browsed the tents of the 14 vendors including the National Black Doll Museum and the New England chapter of Framing Our Roots, an African-American historical and genealogical society.
Ethnic food and artwork were also featured, along with performances from Fredrick Halleluiah, hip hop fitness instructor Step With Sai, and Surviving Off Struggle (S.O.S.) Entertainment.
Mayor Paul Heroux also presented the first-ever Trailblazer Tribute Awards, which honor the city’s contributions of African-Americans.
Heroux called the Juneteenth holiday “important.”
“We don’t learn enough about Black history in the traditional public education system,” he said.
The opportunity to learn, however, presented itself to Karen Lion and her daughter Clarissa Lion, who found the event online and drove from Stow, 21 miles west of Boston, to attend the celebration.
Both women, who had wanted to honor and celebrate Juneteenth, came “not knowing what to expect,” and found themselves awash in culture.
Clarissa Lion called the event “shining.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.