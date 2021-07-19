PLAINVILLE — Downtown was transformed into a Hollywood movie set Monday.
South Street, between Pleasant Street and Lincoln Avenue, was periodically shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to allow filming at and around Don’s Diner.
The movie shoot is for a Netflix sci-fi adventure film called “The Mothership,” starring Halle Berry, Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick.
Berry, who won an Oscar for her role in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball,” was spotted on the set by a WBZ camera crew. In addition to starring in the movie, Berry is listed as an executive producer.
The sci-fi adventure follows Berry’s character, Sara Morse, one year after her husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm, according to Deadline, an entertainment website.
When she discovers a strange extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father “and most importantly — the truth,” according to the website.
Town officials did not know specifically who else was shooting at the site Monday. The shoot was expected to take one day, according to a town official.
