ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro company where a worker died in November of burns suffered in a flash fire has been fined over $47,000 for alleged workplace safety violations.
Composite Modules Inc., 61 Union St., was cited for six alleged serious safety violations and fined $47,816 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to records made public Thursday.
The alleged violations came after an investigation by the agency into the Nov. 11, 2021 flash fire at the downtown plant that fatally injured 26-year-old Nathan Collito of Attleboro.
Collito, who was working in a room on the third floor of the plant, suffered second- and third-degree burns over his body and died two days later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
An investigation determined he was working with a chemical used during a cleaning process when the substance accidentally ignited, causing an explosion and triggering the building’s sprinkler system, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
The probe was conducted by the Fire Marshall’s office, city fire investigators and state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
City fire officials said Collito was working with a chemical called toluene, a very volatile and flammable substance that has been used at the plant at Union and Mill streets since the 1960s.
The chemical is used in many industries and can be found in many workplaces, according to OSHA.
Composite Modules, which produces motor controllers for the medical industry, can contest the citations and fines by OSHA.
The Sun Chronicle could not reach a representative of the company by phone or email Thursday afternoon.
Five of the alleged violations were found in a third-floor mixing area where OSHA said rags used for cleaning with toluene were kept in an open container and were not disposed of daily.
The area also did not have adequate emergency drainage systems to divert spills and ventilation so flammable vapors could be directed outside the building, OSHA alleged.
The agency also alleged there were not adequate electrical outlets and precautions, such as signage, to prevent the ignition of flammable vapors.
OSHA also faulted the company for a machine that allegedly did not protect employees from hazards during its operation, but noted it was being corrected during an inspection.
In 2018, the company was fined $10,647 by OSHA for its handling and storage of anhydrous ammonia, an industrial cleaner, and two other violations.