NORTON — A Lakeville tree service has been fined $13,053 for an accident in the spring that seriously injured a worker struck by a fallen section of a tree.
Dwight’s Tree Service was fined Oct. 31 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, records show.
The accident occurred about 6:20 p.m. May 1 on South Worcester St.
The injured worker, a 19-year-old Lakeville man, was first taken by a Norton ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was then brought by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Police, who also responded to the accident, did not release name of the victim.
Authorities say the worker was injured when a 5-foot-long section of a tree that was being cut down fell on him from a height of about 20 feet.
OSHA cited the company for allegedly allowing the worker to enter a drop zone without providing protection from falling objects or head protection, according to records.
The company can contest the fines.
