SEEKONK -- Ousted police chief Dean Isabella filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday seeking an unspecified amount of damages and attorney’s fees, alleging the town rescinded his contract without cause.

Although the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, does not specify a dollar amount, his lawyer says a jury verdict in Isabella’s favor could result in at least $1 million in damages and fees.

