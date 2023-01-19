SEEKONK -- Ousted police chief Dean Isabella filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday seeking an unspecified amount of damages and attorney’s fees, alleging the town rescinded his contract without cause.
Although the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, does not specify a dollar amount, his lawyer says a jury verdict in Isabella’s favor could result in at least $1 million in damages and fees.
Isabella was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 5 by Town Manager Shawn Cadime and his contract was rescinded by the board of selectmen Wednesday night without citing any reason, Eric Brainsky, Isabella’s lawyer said.
The lawsuit alleges the town violated Isabella’s civil rights and cites the town for breach of contract.
The board’s action “caused irreparable harm to my client’s reputation and ability to work” in addition to causing mental and emotional trauma to him and his family, Brainsky told The Sun Chronicle Thursday.
In a separate letter to the board, Brainsky says the chief is owed nearly $140,000 for his salary, vacation time and other pay due on the remainder of his contract. For an additional $500,000, the chief will drop the lawsuit, according to the letter.
The town’s lawyer and the town manager did not immediately return a phone call and emails from The Sun Chronicle Thursday seeking comment.
Isabella was in the second year of a three-year contract which ends in December 2023. He will no longer be chief effective Friday.
Isabella’s ouster by selectmen continues the turmoil at the top of the police department.
Isabella took the helm in December 2020 after Cadime initially appointed Christopher Mackenzie, only to rescind the offer soon afterwards.
Mackenzie was initially appointed after former police chief Frank John was placed on leave in 2019 without any public explanation. He succeeded former chief Craig Mace who resigned in 2018.
Isabella’s contract requires the town to provide a cause for termination, Brainsky said, and the selectmen did not provide one.
“They said they wanted a directional shift, whatever that means,” Brainsky said.
After placing Isabella on leave, Cadime issued a statement saying the board “will be voting to rescind” the chief’s contract on Jan. 18. Brainsky noted the phrase in the lawsuit and said the board conducted no deliberations before voting unanimously to rescind his contract.
The board “presented no evidence or allegations of any wrongdoing by Chief Isabella that would purportedly justify his termination or the termination of his contract,” the lawsuit states.
At the outset of the meeting, “the board highlighted their erroneous position” that they did not have to cite a reason to terminate the chief’s employment, according to the lawsuit.
Isabella made a statement to the board highlighting two dozen improvements he made as chief. He also noted in his first year he presented a staffing plan and operational changes, the lawsuit says.
The staffing proposal was to address the lack of experience of a majority of the officers in the department and his desire to create opportunities for officers to advance. His proposals were rejected, according to the lawsuit.
During the public hearing, residents including local religious leaders praised Isabella’s work in the community and implored the board to retain him, the lawsuit says.
“He feels the town’s actions are an aberration and totally unjustified,” Brainsky told The Sun Chronicle.
Once the case is decided in court, Brainsky said Isabella’s rights “will be fully vindicated.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.