Summer concerts are already underway in several area communities and will be kicking off in others this weekend and later this summer.
Attleboro
The city’s first Picnic in the Park of the season is scheduled from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Capron Park. There will be over a dozen food trucks and live music from School of Rock, with additional such events scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 23 (music by Daybreakers) and Aug. 20 (Vinyl Frontier).
Sunday’s event kicks off the 2023 Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series. Free concerts will also be held in the park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from July 13 through Sept. 7.
The lineup: July 13, Matt York; July 20, The Corvairs; July 27, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band; Aug. 3, School of Rock; Aug. 10, Kevin Herchen; Aug. 17, Penny Outlaw; Aug. 24, Andy Solberg; Aug. 31, Edge of Dreams; and Sept. 7, Jumpin’ Juba.
North Attleboro
The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s summer concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Park Gazebo in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St. downtown.
Due to sponsors and a grant, a sixth concert has been added to the following lineup: July 13, Green Eyed Soul; July 20, School of Rock; July 27, Willie J. Laws; Aug. 3, Mind Left Body; Aug. 10, Northeast Groove; and Aug.18, 4EverFab.
Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series is held Thursdays on the town common through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands.
On Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Rolling Stones tribute band 19th Nervous Breakdown plays.
Mansfield
Concerts on the Common are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the South Common. The schedule: July 5, Elastic Five (rock); July 19, Rainflowers (1960s rock); Aug. 2, Band from U.N.C.L.E. (rock, r&b); and Aug. 16, Jake and Jenny (country).
Norfolk
Weekly concerts are held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill, the town common, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Thursdays.
The lineup: June 22: Reminisants; June 29, Pub Kings; July 6, Ken Durosario (Kendo); July 13, Music Matters; July 20, Ayla Brown; July 27, Franklin Performing Arts Center’s Electric Youth; Aug. 3, Closing Time; and Aug. 26, 4 p.m., End of Summer Blast, with food, flying dogs, and music.
Rehoboth
The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held at the gazebo at Redway Plain/Route 44, unless rain, when they will be moved to Francis Farm.
The schedule: July 16, 5 to 8 p.m., Juke Box Heroes; July 23, 5 to 8 p.m., Future Dads; July 30, 5 to 8 p.m., Notorious Jones; Aug. 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Wuhon; Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m., Misfit Toyz; Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Who Do’s; Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.
Wrentham
Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts are held at 6 p.m. Sundays on the common.
The lineup: June 25, Riverboat Stompers; July 2, Elastic Five; July 9, Reminisants; July 16, Bare Bones Big Band; July 23, Scott Brown and the Diplomats; July 30, Mike & Joe’s Big Band; Aug. 6, Daybreakers; Aug. 13, Tom Abbott; and Aug. 20, Inflatables.