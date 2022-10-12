Most area communities have eased or removed outdoor water restrictions now that the state has revised the region’s drought status from significant to mild and much higher than normal rain fell in September.
Attleboro, Plainville, Norton and Seekonk had banned outdoor water use, and other towns intensified restrictions over the summer as the drought worsened.
While most communities every year routinely rescind water restrictions after Sept. 30, some are keeping theirs in place given the ongoing drought and past practice.
Here’s a breakdown on the status of outdoor watering:
ATTLEBORO
The city had banned nonessential outdoor watering before easing up on the rules Sept. 20, allowing water use between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. “We lifted restrictions on Oct. 1,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said.
All reservoirs have either recovered or are recovering because of the heavy rains at the end of August into September, water officials said.
In fact, the water situation in the city improved to such a degree, the Wading River water treatment plant in Mansfield was shut down for the winter Sept. 28, leaving the main West Street plant to provide all water.
September brought 7.72 inches of rain — the average for the month is 4 inches — and October so far has seen 1.27 inches, the water department said.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The town lifted its outdoor water restrictions Oct. 1 as well, Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said.
As is the case with many communities, the town’s state permit for water withdrawal requires some outdoor water restrictions through Sept. 30 each year, Hollowell added.
All nonessential water use such as lawn watering had only been allowed on trash pickup day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
FOXBORO
The following restrictions remain: Odd-numbered homes can water lawns with sprinklers Monday and Thursday, even-numbered homes Tuesday and Friday, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Year-round watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m
“This level will remain until our region is declared normal” for drought status, Water Superintendent Robert Worthley said.
Next year, Foxboro will be required by MassDEP to base restrictions on the drought levels, which are more stringent than town regulations.
“These restrictions are permit based from MassDEP, and are not caused by water supply issues,” Worthley said. “A large amount of residents in Foxboro are confused by that.”
MANSFIELD
Water officials shifted from Phase 3 to Phase 2 restrictions in September.
Residents with odd-numbered addresses can use outdoor water on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days, but only from 6 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
However, residents can water vegetable gardens but not flower gardens on the odd-even schedule from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
NORFOLK
The town for years has prohibited sprinkler use year-round because of its shortage of water. Only handheld watering has been allowed.
NORTON
The town withdrew its ban after the state changed the drought status from critical to significant in September.
“With that change we were able to lessen the restrictions some,” Water Superintendent Frank Fournier said. “We began allowing limited use of hand-held hoses for watering. The catch was the water could only be used during off-peak water demand hours which for Norton were before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m.”
As of Friday, the state has put the area in a mild drought status.
“With this new information we will be speaking with our operators and will determine if water use restrictions will be lifted immediately or if they will remain in effect a while longer,” Fournier said. “We will have guidance posted for continued water conservation even if we lift all restrictions. Hopefully the public became better educated from the restrictions that water suppliers were forced to impose during the recent drought and water conservation will become something that is thought about year round not just during emergencies.”
PLAINVILLE
The town’s outdoor water use ban continues. “We have not made any changes to the water restrictions,” Public Works Director Dennis Morton said.
SEEKONK
The outdoor water ban is over in town.
“Due to the recent rain and modest recovery of our wells, the Seekonk Water District is lifting the current outdoor watering restriction,” water officials announced last week. “We encourage all residents to continue with their conservation measures, as this will help speed our wells to a stable recovery.”
WRENTHAM
As of Oct. 1, Wrentham has downgraded its regulations to Stage 1 — voluntary conservation, said Acting Public Works Director Brian Antonioli.
In June, the town implemented more stringent restrictions due to the state’s mild drought declaration. Only hand watering was allowed outside between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
State officials had declared the Southeast Region of Massachusetts was in a significant drought by July and critical drought in August — the latter rescinded in September.
Last week, the significant drought was downgraded to mild status. The highest level, an emergency drought, was never reached.
The majority of New England continues to experience drought conditions into the fall, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors conditions in rivers and streams and collects other information on groundwater used by the U.S. Drought Monitor as well as the Drought Outlook for the National Weather Service.
Some of the lowest weekly averages of streamflow on record were observed this year in many locations in the region, USGS said. Most of the record lows occurred in mid-August and took place in southern New England.
“The drought is due to factors such as below normal precipitation and above average temperatures this summer,” USGS said. “Water levels have since recovered into the normal range at many sites after significant rainfall during September and early October.”