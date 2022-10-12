Reservoir levels
Canada geese swim along the shoreline of Manchester Reservoir in Attleboro.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

Most area communities have eased or removed outdoor water restrictions now that the state has revised the region’s drought status from significant to mild and much higher than normal rain fell in September.

Attleboro, Plainville, Norton and Seekonk had banned outdoor water use, and other towns intensified restrictions over the summer as the drought worsened.