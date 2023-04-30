A mostly dry April has seen much-needed rain over the past week and weekend, but many area communities are implementing their annual outdoor water restrictions starting Monday.
Most restrictions are set to run through Sept. 30 but could intensify if there is a rainfall deficit or another drought this summer as was the case last year, water officials caution.
ATTLEBORO
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, all nonessential outdoor water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Water uses considered nonessential include: irrigation of lawns whether by automatic systems or hand-held methods; filling of swimming pools; washing of vehicles except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for driver safety; and washing exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments.
Water uses that are considered essential and are still allowed: irrigation of gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose or drip irrigation system; for health or safety reasons; by regulation; for the production of food and fiber; for the maintenance of livestock; and to meet the core functions of a business such as irrigation by golf courses or nurseries.
Violators can be fined under city ordinance.
“Should weather and reservoirs dictate more stringent restrictions on water use, other notifications will follow,” the city says.
The restrictions are a condition of the city’s state-issued water withdrawal permit.
“The reservoirs’ levels look good for this time of year,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said, noting that while there was little snow this past winter, it rained a lot, keeping reservoir levels up.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro Water Department has issued a mandatory non-essential water use restriction starting Monday.
Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to use nonessential outdoor water only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Even-numbered addresses are allowed to use nonessential outdoor water only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Nonessential water use is defined as: irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash; and washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways, except as necessary to apply surface treatments.
The following uses are allowed anytime: Irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings during the months of May through September; irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by means of automatic sprinklers outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose.
After a reminder notice and then written warning, a third offense will lead to a $50 fine, fourth offense and daily subsequent violations, $100 fine.
“Water restrictions are put in place to preserve the integrity of the water supply and to ensure availability of water for domestic usage and firefighting requirements,” water officials said.
The restrictions are also needed to comply with the town’s state water management withdrawal permit.
FOXBORO
As of Monday, no nonessential water use is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, which includes watering of lawns via sprinklers or automated irrigation system, washing of cars, and washing of walkways and buildings.
Watering with sprinklers is permitted on Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered homes and on Tuesday and Friday for even-numbered homes, but only between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.
Watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
“With droughts becoming more frequent, we must take steps now to protect our water supplies,” Water Superintendent Bob Worthley said.
Again, the restrictions are required by the town’s water permit from the state.
MANSFIELD
The outdoor Phase 1 water restrictions starting Monday are as follows: Odd-numbered homes are allowed to use outdoor water on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered homes on even-numbered days. Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Use of handheld hoses is allowed anytime.
NORFOLK
To ensure adequate water tank levels and pressure for public health and fire protection, only handheld hoses are allowed. No automatic sprinklers or pool filling is permitted.
Penalties are $50 for first offense, and $100 for each subsequent violation.
NORTON
Norton has a permanent water use restriction in place.
“We do not allow any automatic type lawn sprinklers or irrigation systems to be connected to the municipal water system,” including lawn sprinklers connected to garden hoses, Water and Sewer Superintendent Frank Fournier said.
The year-round restriction is part of the town’s water management and withdrawal permit from Mass DEP “because we pump water from a stressed aquifer,” the superintendent said.
“We do allow hand-held hose use for watering at any time unless we notify the residents of an additional water restriction, which we did have to implement last year during the drought,” Fournier said.
PLAINVILLE
Kicking in Monday, outdoor watering by water users with odd-numbered addresses is restricted to odd-numbered days. Outdoor watering by water users with even-numbered addresses is restricted to even-numbered days.
The use of automatic sprinkler systems is restricted to the day a home’s trash is collected, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
REHOBOTH
No municipal water.
SEEKONK
The Seekonk Water District each May implements Phase 2 of its water management program, making it mandatory for all water users to limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days for odd-numbered addresses, and even-numbered days for even-numbered addresses, between 5 and 8 a.m. and 5 and 8 p.m. Violators face warnings and fines.
WRENTHAM
The town is at Stage 2 of its water policy where outside water use is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. That is in effect through the end of September.
Suzanna Sullivan, Neponset River Watershed Association outreach coordinator, cites steps homeowners can take to keep lawns healthy while conserving water.
Tips for a healthy lawn include: Setting a mower to the highest cut setting as tall grass shades roots, slows soil evaporation, and needs less rain; mow regularly so that you are never removing more than one-third of the grass height each time you mow; sharpen mower blades as dull blades shred grass instead of slicing it; and compost adds organic matter to lawns that helps retain water along with natural fertilizer and micro-nutrients.
“In our climate you can have a healthy, beautiful lawn with little or no irrigation.” Sullivan said. “In fact, watering your lawn too much or too frequently encourages the roots to grow weak and shallow. A lawn with healthy, deep roots will safely go dormant during a drought and will green up immediately when the drought ends, while an over-watered lawn with shallow roots may be severely damaged if irrigation needs to be cut off during a drought.”