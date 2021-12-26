ATTLEBORO — There are a lot of Christmas lights on houses and trees, but there are still no traffic lights at the intersection of Rathbun Willard Drive and Thacher Street (Route 123) and outgoing City Council President Mark Cooper had something to say about that in his last meeting on Tuesday.
It’s time to fulfill long lost promises to install those lights, he said.
And he means it, because he said it not just once, but twice which included an ominous promise to return like that uttered in the 1984 movie The Terminator when Arnold Schwarzenegger said: “I’ll be back.”
Plans call for the two ends of Rathbun Willard, one running from Dennis Street and one running from Thacher Street, to be connected during the construction of the new $259 million high school due to be completed and open in the fall of 2022.
And many, including Cooper, fear the connection will make the notoriously bad intersection at Thacher even worse and that has him worried.
The intersection is already well known for its congestion and chaos especially at rush hours.
And he’s heard promises of lights before which never appeared.
The Sun Chronicle had a story in 2015 which announced a plan from the city’s administration to install lights at the intersection, but nothing ever happened.
The 2015 announcement came after then-councilor Cooper brought a request for lights to the council on behalf of constituents two years earlier in November 2013.
The lights were never installed and today they still do not exist.
All told, that’s now eight years and Cooper’s patience has worn very thin.
So at his last meeting as a councilor, six years after the 2015 promise, Cooper expounded on the city’s failure, not once, but twice.
“Fair warning to all of you,” he told his colleagues. “I will be back if that road opens before those lights are in. You will see this face (he said making a circle around it with his finger) and lots of neighbors at the meeting. Just so you know.”
He came back to the subject later in the meeting noting that the late Ward 2 City Councilor Tony Viveiros requested the lights years before while describing the intersection as “a disaster.”
“We made a commitment to that neighborhood that we were going to put a light there …” Cooper said. “We have to do it before we open that street or I’m going to rally those neighbors…you’ll need to have the meeting at the high school.”
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s confident that Cooper won’t have to rally the neighbors.
He said the lights will be in by August, just in time for the opening of the new high school in September.
But Cooper has heard promises before.
And Cooper had other words of warning for his colleagues.
He said he’ll be watching council proceedings carefully and it could inspire him to run for mayor.
“If I do not like what I see, I’ll be back just like Judy (Robbins) came back,” he said referring the city’s 16th mayor who left the council and then ran for mayor after a short hiatus.
“Any of you who know Judy’s history, she left as city council president and came back and ran for mayor, so be careful,” Cooper said.
He said, however, his comments were not a formal announcement of his candidacy in the city election of 2023 when the office of mayor will be vacant because Heroux said his next term, which starts in January, will be his last.
But then Cooper repeated himself, like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.”
“I’m going to be watching,” he repeated. “If I don’t like what I see, I’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.