NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council meetings are not usually occasions for high emotions, but that wasn’t the case Monday night.
The town’s first council under the new form of government adopted two years ago was bidding farewell to three of its founding members and the atmosphere ran from the businesslike to the sentimental pretty quickly.
Council President Keith Lapointe and member Mike Lennox, who chose not to run for reelection, and Councilor Julie Boyce, who finished out of the running in April’s town election, were praised for their service. They in turn hailed North Attleboro as a special place in which to serve.
Boyce was praised for her “heart of gold” by fellow council member Joann Cathcart.
Lennox, who served as a selectman under the previous form of government as well as a councilor, noted “the town’s come a long way in a relatively short amount of time,” and cited “monumental progress.” Thanking the town’s staff and workers, as well as his family, Lennox, his voice wavering with emotion a few times, added, “We did it. We successfully navigated the first ever council term and, what the heck, with a pandemic on top.”
Lapointe, who had served in the previous form of government, also thanked his colleagues, the town’s staff and his family (his and Lennox’s families were in the audience Monday night).
He said that North Attleboro “is a special place.”
“People from other towns don’t get it....’Your friends are all your school friends?’” he said, adding that there’s something about the town “that draws people back to it.”
“I used to joke in high school that, ‘God must live in North Attleboro, otherwise how could it be this special,” Lapointe said.
But he said that for a while “that luster had fallen.” Recalling that period, he said he “wanted to be part of the town getting its mojo back.”
“The last few years have been something special,” he added, telling the council, “I’m really confident about where we are headed.”
The outgoing members’ terms expire June 30. Council Vice President Justin Pare, the top vote-getter In the April town election, will take over as council president. Councilor John Simmons, who placed second in the balloting, will become vice president when the council convenes in July,
Joining the board will be two relatively new members, including Andrea Slobogan, who placed third in the balloting, and Mark Gould, who placed ninth. Returning to town government will be Patrick Reynolds, a former member of the board of selectmen under the town’s former system of government, who placed fourth in the election.
All three of the outgoing councilors were presented Monday night with plaques from the Legislature by state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
He was part of the inaugural council before stepping down to run for state rep. They also all received certificates voted by the council “for unwavering services” to the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.