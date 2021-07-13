REHOBOTH — Outrage sparked by a member of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee who compared government restrictions connected to coronavirus to the torture and slaughter of 6 million Jews by the Nazis has shown little sign of abating.
Signers of a petition started by Rehoboth parent Brooke Reeves, who’s of Jewish heritage, have nearly doubled from 150 on Friday to 287 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The petition calls for the resignation of board member Katie Ferreira-Aubin, who compared “vaccine passports” to the numbers tattooed on the arms of those confined in death camps like Auschwitz or Treblinka.
However, school committee Chairman Aaron Morse, who was reached while on vacation, said Tuesday that statements issued by board members on social media are solely their own.
“My position is that personal statements made by individual committee members on social media are their own views and do not reflect the views of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District or the school committee,” he said in an email.
Morse said there are no provisions for the recall of an elected school board member nor is there a specific policy for censure if the committee was so inclined.
“However, if it be the will of the committee, we could potentially take up a motion for that discussion to take place and vote on it,” he said.
As chairman he cannot make such a motion; it would have to come from committee members.
“Vaccine passports” are among potential restrictions that the government could impose to prove a person has been vaccinated and is safe to enter schools or fly on airliners, for example.
So far, few if any such restrictions exist.
The comparison was made in a post on the social media platform Tik Tok, which has since been taken down.
Reeves began the petition last week on change.org to express her anger at what appears to be a lack of knowledge and great insensitivity about the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust.
On Tuesday, Reeves said she didn’t know what the outcome of the petition would be, but that she intends to present it to the school committee at its next meeting scheduled for Aug. 10.
“I don’t know where this is going to go,” she said. “But I really think she should have apologized.”
The petition lambasted the school board member.
“The statements made and actions taken by school committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin are ignorant and disrespectful, and her defense of them is inexcusable,” it said.
Reeves said Ferreira-Aubin has made other posts that have angered many in the community, including one which made “disparaging remarks” about gender identity.
Ferreira-Aubin has defended her use of the Holocaust to maker her point. She says extreme examples to illustrate a point helps to draw attention to her issue, which is apparently government overreach with regard to the use of face masks and potentially “vaccine passports” and the mandating of vaccinations.
Masks have been required by the government in certain situations, but vaccinations have not.
However, some colleges, for example, have made them a requirement for students before they are allowed to return to campus in the fall.
Ferreira-Aubin explained her position in a TV interview.
“When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people’s attention to kind of say, ‘OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now,’” she told WJAR-TV in Providence. “I think it comes down to the parent’s choice, not the school district’s.”
However Reeves said that those points can be made in ways that are less offensive and more ethical.
“There are consequences to what we say,” she said.
The Sun Chronicle tried to contact Ferreira-Aubin by email on Tuesday morning and again in the late afternoon with a number of questions, but did not get a reply.
Dighton’s Democratic Town Committee also weighed in on Ferreira-Aubin’s posts.
“We find her remarks comparing the wearing of face masks to the Holocaust both disgraceful and disrespectful to the many people whose lives were destroyed by the Holocaust,” the committee said in a letter to Morse and district Superintendent Anthony Azar.
The committee called her posts “ignorant and anti-Semitic.”
The Anti-Defamation League New England and Azar have also denounced Ferreira-Aubin’s posts.
An editorial in The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday called for Ferreira-Aubin’s resignation.
