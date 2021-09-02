ATTLEBORO -- The remnants of Ida dumped almost 3 1/2 inches of rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning as some towns experienced power failures.
At 7 a.m., 416 customers were without power in Rehoboth and 48 had no power in Attleboro.
There were five customers with no power in Seekonk and a single customer in Norton and Foxboro, according to National Grid.
Power was restored to the majority of customers by 9:30 a.m.
The Attleboro water department recorded 3.4 inches of rain and the strongest wind gust was 31 mph at 4 a.m. About 4.25 inches of rain was reported in Franklin.
Commuter rail service on the Attleboro line was running about 20 minutes behind schedule due to flooding on tracks between Mansfield and South Station, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
The storm appeared to hit southern Bristol County worse.
In Fall River, Route 24 was closed on both sides due to flooding and in New Bedford, 6.65 inches of rain was recorded.
Predictions were for 3 to 5 inches of rain with higher amounts in isolated areas.
