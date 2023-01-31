Sears Liquidation NA
A developer is considering putting apartments in the area of the former Sears store at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Over 300 apartments are being considered for Emerald Square mall.

Town officials in recent weeks had confirmed at least one developer hoped to put apartments in the area of the former Sears store at the Route 1 mall, but no number of housing units had been revealed.