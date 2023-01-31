NORTH ATTLEBORO — Over 300 apartments are being considered for Emerald Square mall.
Town officials in recent weeks had confirmed at least one developer hoped to put apartments in the area of the former Sears store at the Route 1 mall, but no number of housing units had been revealed.
Town Manager Michael Borg told town council members Monday night the developer is looking in the 320 to 340 range.
The unnamed developer has been negotiating with the mall owner and would like to demolish the Sears store and use the parking lot as well for the apartments.
“We’re excited about that,” Borg said. “It’s still very preliminary. We’re encouraged by the discussions and we’re happy to see it going forward.”
The proposal coincides with a town proposed zoning change that would allow for mixed residential and business use at the mall.
The 1 million-square-foot building is only about 60% occupied and Borg and other town officials say other uses besides retail are needed for the mall to survive.
Responding to a question from councilor Mark Gould about businesses at the mall, Borg pointed out there is still interest there.
“One nationally-known business entity is interested in doing business at the mall,” Borg said.
Local officials have also been looking into high-tech businesses locating at the site.
Council President Justin Pare said he was pleased to see the zoning change moving forward, noting it had been one of the council’s main goals.
The mall property has been owned by Emerald Square Mall Realty Holding LLC, which is part of Kohan Realty Investment Group out of Great Neck, N.Y. that owns dozens of malls.