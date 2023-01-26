NORTH ATTLEBORO — Over a dozen cars had to be moved Thursday after the Ten Mile River overflowed its banks into an East Street parking lot
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said water entered eight of the cars before they could be moved from the lot for 21 East St. Apartments, a large multi-unit building near the river.
Firefighters were called to the apartment building shortly before 11:30 a.m. and tracked down the owners of the cars with the help of the building management.
The chief said he was concerned fluids such as gasoline and oil would contaminate the river, but there was no contamination.
Fourteen cars were in the flooded parking lot, many with water up to their doors, before they were moved by their owners or firefighters.
“There were eight cars with water inside them,” Coleman said.
At least one car had to be towed to an adjacent lot because the owner could not be found, according to the chief.
Fire officials were at the scene for about two hours.
The river likely overflowed due to the frequent rain over the past several weeks, Coleman said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.