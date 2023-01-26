21 East St Apartments
The 21 East St. apartments in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Over a dozen cars had to be moved Thursday after the Ten Mile River overflowed its banks into an East Street parking lot

Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said water entered eight of the cars before they could be moved from the lot for 21 East St. Apartments, a large multi-unit building near the river.

