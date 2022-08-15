norton police cruiser summer
Norton Police Dept.

NORTON — Over two dozen catalytic converters were cut and stolen from trucks parked at a water distribution business in the Norton Commerce Center over the weekend, police said.

Police were called about 1:40 p.m. Monday to Ready Refresh at 50 Commerce Way, where 29 catalytic converters were stolen from trucks in the parking lot, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.

