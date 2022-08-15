NORTON — Over two dozen catalytic converters were cut and stolen from trucks parked at a water distribution business in the Norton Commerce Center over the weekend, police said.
Police were called about 1:40 p.m. Monday to Ready Refresh at 50 Commerce Way, where 29 catalytic converters were stolen from trucks in the parking lot, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
The trucks were parked in a fenced-in area that was broken into to gain access to the vehicles, Jackson said.
The Ready Refresh plant was formerly known as Poland Springs.
Detectives are investigating the crime and looking for security camera footage from other businesses in the park.
Jackson said it was too early in the investigation to know how the thefts were pulled off or how many individuals were involved.
The thefts occurred sometime over the weekend, he said.
Recently, a few catalytic converters were stolen from Penske Truck Rental at nearby 40 Commerce Way.
Police have been working with companies in the park on ways of preventing the crime from happening.
Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices on cars and other motor vehicles that contain valuable metals, the cost of which has soared in the last few years.
Thieves can cut converters off vehicles in a matter of seconds with battery-powered saws.
They usually target vehicles that are easy to get under and parking lots where many vehicles are stored. However, even residential areas are not immune, authorities say.
The problem is occurring nationwide.
Earlier this year, state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, who represents two precincts in Norton, filed legislation to crack down on thieves and unscrupulous scrap dealers.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.