attleboro police station building
Buy Now

Attleboro Police Station

 By David Linton/dlinton@thesunchronicle.com/

ATTLEBORO — Crime was down overall in Attleboro last year compared to 2021, but police saw an increase in domestic assaults and fraud and drug offenses.

Property crimes, which include burglaries and motor vehicle break-ins, dropped by 4.8% from 2021 to 2022, according to police data.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.