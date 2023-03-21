ATTLEBORO — Crime was down overall in Attleboro last year compared to 2021, but police saw an increase in domestic assaults and fraud and drug offenses.
Property crimes, which include burglaries and motor vehicle break-ins, dropped by 4.8% from 2021 to 2022, according to police data.
Meanwhile, crimes against people, which include assaults and sexual assaults, went down 9.4%.
Societal crimes, however, jumped 27%, a second consecutive year there was an increase. The category includes drug crimes, which police say account for most of the increase, pornography and weapons violations.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney, while pleased with the decrease in overall crime, said he was concerned about the sharp increase in domestic assaults and fraud crimes.
Domestic assaults, the data shows, accounted for 51% of all assaults reported last year compared with 44% in 2021 and 47% in 2020.
They also accounted for 35% of all violent crimes, which was an increase from the 29% in 2021 and 32% in 2020, according to the data.
“That’s troubling,” Heagney said. “It could be for a host of reasons. The pandemic certainly brought on troubling behavior.”
The police chief said many households are under financial pressure due to an economy with the highest inflation in 40 years. In addition, Heagney said mental health issues may also be involved.
The chief said he was also concerned about the rise in fraud, particularly cyber and identity fraud. Although the data indicated only one fraud offense in 2022 over 2021, the amount of fraud reported has more than doubled within the last decade.
Heagney said fraud crimes used to be from mail solicitations or Ponzi schemes but have shifted to more sophisticated cyber fraud targeting the elderly, who are the most vulnerable.
The chief said bogus emails designed to allow a criminal to obtain personal information, such as bank account information and Social Security numbers, leading to thousands in losses.
“Now, with the click of a button on a Trojan horse email somebody can get bank account information, credit card numbers and Social Security numbers so a victim’s identity can be stolen,” Heagney said.
The police department has a detective, Keith Golden, who is assigned to investigate cyber-crimes. Heagney said Golden frequently works with federal partners with the FBI, Homeland Security and the Secret Service because the cyber-criminals are in another state or even another country.
The police department’s criminal analyst, said in a report that cyber fraud is quickly becoming the crime of choice and one that provides a large return with low-risk when compared to other crimes.
The total loss in 2022 for city businesses and residents amounted to $1.6 million, up from $1 million reported in 2021.
Drug crimes
Drug-related offenses last year increased for the first time since 2018. When compared to 2021, drug-related offenses increased by 68%.
However, according to police statistics, drug offenses in 2021 were at their lowest levels in more than a decade and the rise in 2022 was due to an additional 23 drug offenses reported for the year.
Burglaries were up 17% in 2022, with eight more than the previous year. Overall, according to the statistics, burglaries have been in a steady, downward slide since at least 2011, when 250 were reported.
There were encouraging signs, howevere.
Heagney said shoplifting remained about the same, which he attributed to some retail stores in South Attleboro closing or moving out of the city.
The chief also pointed to statistics showing motor vehicle break-ins declining for the second consecutive year, with a 36% drop in 2022 and a 19% decline in 2021.
Heagney said more people may be locking their car doors either because they have heeded warnings from police or because they have been victims in the past when their car doors were left unlocked.
Motor vehicle thefts also declined by 46 percent in 2022 from the previous year, the largest drop in more than a decade, according to police statistics.
Robberies last year declined for a second year in a row after increasing between 2015 and 2020. There were four fewer robberies in 2022 than in 2021, for a 29% decrease.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.