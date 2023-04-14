ATTLEBORO -- An overheated power cord started a two-alarm fire April 7 at a South Attleboro auto salvage business, a fire investigator said Friday.

The wind-swept fire, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. at Sterry Street Towing, 24 Rice St., burned 50 cars, two campers and two work trucks at the rear of the property, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.

