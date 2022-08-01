MANSFIELD -- Firefighters returned to the scene of a large brush fire off Maple Street Monday morning to ensure there were no hot spots after a midnight fire burned through roughly two acres of woods.
Fire officials say a call was received from a Boston MedFlight at midnight that one of their helicopters spotted a large bush fire off of Maple Street on their way back to the base at the Mansfield airport.
On arrival, Mansfield crews found just under two acres of woods on fire on the north side of Maple Street near the Maple Park conservation area. The fire had been burning for a while and involved entire trees, officials said in a release.
There have been dry conditions in the region. There was no immediate word on what might have sparked the fire.
Firefighters from Foxboro, Norton, Easton, Plainville, North Attleboro, Raynham and the state forest fire control helped to bring the blaze under control. Attleboro provided medical coverage at the scene, while Wrentham and Sharon provided station coverage.
Mansfield's Emergency Management agency provided services for the crews at the scene.
There were no injuries reported and the crews left the area at 5:20 a.m., fire officials said.
The incident is under investigated by Mansfield fire and police.