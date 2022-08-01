mansfield woods fire

An image from Mansfield Fire Department's Facebook of a photo taken by Boston MedFlight of the fire that was spotted over Maple Street about midnight Monday.

 Boston MedFlight

MANSFIELD -- Firefighters returned to the scene of a large brush fire off Maple Street Monday morning to ensure there were no hot spots after a midnight fire burned through roughly two acres of woods.

Fire officials say a call was received from a Boston MedFlight at midnight that one of their helicopters spotted a large bush fire off of Maple Street on their way back to the base at the Mansfield airport.