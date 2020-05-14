ATTLEBORO — Residents of County Street in the vicinity of Capron Park and County Square may have their sleep disturbed Tuesday night when the city completes a paving project.
However, if all goes as planned, the work will last just one night.
If it doesn’t go as planned, for example, if it rains, the job could last two nights, Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said in a press release Wednesday.
The work is slated to start at 8 p.m. and run all night.
It will take place between the entrance of Capron Park and County Square and will include Oakland Avenue.
The work is being done at night “to minimize impacts to traffic, residents, emergency response vehicles, and businesses,” Tyler said.
“We recognize that roadway construction may also bring dust and noise,” he said. “Please accept our advance apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
For more information, contact Tyler at 508-223-2222, ext. 3154 or at dpwsupervisor@cityofattleboro.us.
