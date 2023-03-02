ATTLEBORO -- Patients at a chain of substance abuse treatment centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including one in the city's downtown, were supposed to receive help in their struggle with opioid addiction.
But instead, the owner of Recovery Connection Centers of America Inc. and one of the company's employees were “leveraging the opioid crisis” to take advantage of those struggling with addiction and bilk taxpayers out of millions of dollars, federal authorities alleged Thursday.
Michael Brier, 60, the company's owner, was arrested at his home in Newton and charged with health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstruction, Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Thursday at a news conference.
Mi Ok Bruining, 62, of Warwick, the company's former supervisory counselor, was charged with health care fraud, Cunha said. She is alleged to have hired and trained counselors on how to fraudulently bill insurers.
RCCA has a location at 7 North Main St. in Attleboro, two locations in Rhode Island and more than a dozen in Massachusetts.
According to the charging documents, Brier, Bruining and RCCA failed to provide patients with the required counseling sessions and treatment.
Medicare, Medicaid and other health care payers were routinely billed for 45-minute counseling sessions even though the sessions were not more than 15 minutes, and often only five to 10 minutes or less, according to court records and authorities.
Bruining was even called the “five minute queen” for the short length of her therapy sessions, Cunha said.
About 1,500 patients in total were affected.
Brier and Bruining are accused of participating in a “wide-ranging scheme in which they are accused of abusing our health care system, cheating taxpayers, and leveraging the opioid crisis to take advantage of those struggling with substance abuse so the company could rake in millions,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said.
“The allegations set forth in this case represent one of the most brazen and egregious examples of health care fraud the FBI has seen here in Rhode Island in recent history, and make no mistake, it is not a victimless crime,” Bonavolonta said.
One former counselor, who was not named in court records, told investigators they saw up to 4 to 5 patients an hour at the Attleboro clinic and grew concerned when learning the clinic was billing for an hour of services.
One counselor who worked in Providence and Attleboro said Brier would monitor the office remotely by cameras mounted inside and call if the session was going too long to “get things moving,” according to an affidavit by an agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
At times, so many counseling sessions were billed, the total amount of time would be impossible for the available therapist to have provided in any 24-hour period, authorities said.
“What makes the fraud scheme that we have charged today particularly pernicious is that not only was this scheme, as we allege, designed to defraud by enriching these defendants with federal and private healthcare dollars they did not earn, but that in the process it cheated a vulnerable population of recovery patients out of the full, genuine support and treatment that they need to have a chance at recovery,” Cunha said.
Brier and RCCA also allegedly filed a fraudulent application to Medicare which, among other things, misrepresented and concealed the role that Brier was playing in the business and failed to disclose Brier’s 2013 criminal conviction for federal tax crimes, which was relevant to Medicare’s consideration of the application.
Brier, a tax filer, was convicted of tax evasion for under-reporting $1.1 million in income to the IRS between 2004 and 2009.
He was also found in contempt for filing taxes for others despite a court order prohibiting him from doing so. He served a 27-month prison sentence, according to court records.
The complaint also alleges Brier purported to practice medicine and wrote fraudulent prescriptions using the names and prescriber information, including federal Drug Enforcement Administration numbers, of doctors without their permission.
Brier is also alleged to have falsified a document in a matter within the jurisdiction of an agency of the United States by causing the medical director to sign a false and back-dated document.
The FBI seized Brier's nearly $2 million home, two late-model luxury cars, and the company's Providence headquarters. Brier tried to conceal and launder the proceeds of his scheme through investment accounts, the purchase of luxury vehicles, student loan payments, home renovations, and an oceanfront resort in Panama, Bonavolonta said.
An email seeking comment was sent to Brier's attorney. It could not immediately be determined if Bruining had an attorney.
Federal authorities are working with the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ensure continuity of care for RCCA's patients.
Federal and state human service and health officials have assisted patients who may be impacted, officials said.
Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Bureau of Substance Addiction Service is working to assure continuity of care and treatment for RCCA patients. Massachusetts patients in need of a new or immediate bridge prescription are urged to call 617-414-4175; Massachusetts patients in need of behavioral health referrals for physicians, counselor, or other services may call 1-800-327-5050 or use helplinema.com