The Attleboro location of the Recovery Centers of America at 7 North Main St.

ATTLEBORO -- Patients at a chain of substance abuse treatment centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including one in the city's downtown, were supposed to receive help in their struggle with opioid addiction.

But instead, the owner of Recovery Connection Centers of America Inc. and one of the company's employees were “leveraging the opioid crisis” to take advantage of those struggling with addiction and bilk taxpayers out of millions of dollars, federal authorities alleged Thursday.