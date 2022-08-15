ATTLEBORO -- Terrance Elder was remembered Monday as a nice guy who treated his workers at the Triple Play Car Wash in South Attleboro like family.
“Terrance was a larger-than-life guy that was well known and highly respected by all the employees and customers, too,” Elder’s business partner, Dave Ellard, said Monday at the Route 1 car wash they have owned for 15 years.
Elder, 55, of Stoughton, died late last Friday afternoon when his 1987 Buick Regal went off West Street near South Avenue, struck a tree and burst into flames.
"It’s a huge loss to all of us,” Ellard said.
A passenger in the car, identified only as a Fall River resident, was pulled from the wreckage with the help of Good Samaritans. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, authorities said.
By Monday, a large memorial with candles and mementos, including a photo of Elder and employees at the car wash, had been built at the scene near the South Avenue intersection.
On the Triple Play Facebook page, salesman Jon Simmons wrote, “Terrance was an absolute gem. That smile whenever he greeted me with will never be forgotten.”
In a statement over the weekend, the company said Elder will be missed and offered thoughts and prayers to his family.
Employees past and present also wrote tributes.
“I think I can speak for all of us who have worked at Triple Play that we feel like we've lost a father. Many of us grew up together there. It was never just a job, we were a family and T was our Dad,” Sean Pennett wrote.
Elder and his company were also involved in local charities and sponsored the popular Mass FOP Lodge 30 Wing Fling at the Attleboro Elks Lodge to raise money for the police union.
“Triple Play and Terrance have always been supportive of the community and local charities,” Ellard said. “We were proud to be a sponsor of the Wing Fling each year.”
The event drew numerous police departments and businesses who vied for bragging rights over the best chicken wings. Professional athletes and area television news personalities often served as judges in the competition.
Two years ago, Elder and Ellard opened another Triple Play location on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
The crash remains under investigation by state and local police and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
However, speed appears to be a factor in the single-car crash, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Investigators found between 570 to 600 feet of skid marks in the road.
Arrangements from the Farley Funeral Home in Stoughton have not yet been completed.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.