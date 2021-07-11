ATTLEBORO -- The owner of Morin's Diner has offered to pay for the cost of replacing two of his employee's bicycles after theirs were stolen from the restaurant around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
According to an “Everything Attleboro” Facebook post by Christine Schurman, who is one of the bartenders at Morin's, the two bicycles -- one belonging to one of the cooks and the other to a 15-year-old waitress -- were stored in “what we thought was a safe space.”
The waitress' bike is a white and blue women's Raleigh and the cook's, a white, custom-made design.
The teenage girl parked her bicycle within the staging area near the outdoor patio, but the cook stored his bicycle within the building, inside the back door for employees that leads to the kitchen.
Both employees use their bicycles as their primary means of transport to their jobs.
It only took a few minutes after the thefts for the waitress and cook to discover their bicycles were missing.
“It was very surprising, because it is a safe area,” owner John Morin said Sunday.
Morin also said the theft of the bicycle from inside the building, in particular, was “very brazen,” considering it was a busy time of day for the restaurant, with waitstaff constantly passing through that area, and customers also in close proximity.
Morin considers the incident to be “very unfortunate,” and plans to pay for replacement bicycles for his employees through Union Cycle in Attleboro.
“I'm going to take care of them,” he said.
While the rest of the waitstaff immediately rallied around the two employees, providing them with rides to and from work, there was also an outpouring of support from members of the community who saw the Facebook post, he said.
Morin praised his staff for coming to the aid of their fellow employees.
“Obviously, we're going to lock things up a little tighter,” he also said.
There are no security cameras in place around the restaurant, however, Morin is hoping the cameras from Webster Bank will provide some clues as to the identity of the thief.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to directly contact the Attleboro police department.
