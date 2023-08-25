GI Joe's
Buy Now

The G.I. Joe’s Army and Navy store at Route 1 in North Attleboro.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The owner of the G.I. Joe’s Army and Navy store on Route 1 was charged Friday with setting fire to the now-closed business earlier this month.

Vicki M. Bertelsen, 46, of 117 Farrington Ave., Norfolk, was released on $5,000 cash bail with a set of conditions. An innocent plea was entered on her behalf at her arraignment in Attleboro District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.