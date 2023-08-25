NORTH ATTLEBORO — The owner of the G.I. Joe’s Army and Navy store on Route 1 was charged Friday with setting fire to the now-closed business earlier this month.
Vicki M. Bertelsen, 46, of 117 Farrington Ave., Norfolk, was released on $5,000 cash bail with a set of conditions. An innocent plea was entered on her behalf at her arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
Bertelsen faces a charge of burning a building for the Aug. 1 fire at the business, which has been selling surplus military clothing and other items at 847 East Washington St. for a quarter-century.
Judge Michele Armour denied a request by prosecutors to hold Bertelsen, who has no criminal record, without bail in pretrial detention under the state’s dangerousness law.
During a hearing, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said Bertelsen can be seen on security video lighting fire to a display case inside the business.
Fire officials say the blaze was reported by a fire alarm about 7:45 p.m. which enabled them to put it out in about 10 minutes.
DeMoura said a witness told police and firefighters at the scene that they could smell gasoline about a half-hour before the fire was reported. But Brian Roman, a North Attleboro lawyer representing Bertelsen, disputed the witness’s account.
Police learned that Bertelesen left the business in an Uber and went to a restaurant in Wrentham where she was allegedly overheard talking about going to jail for arson, according to DeMoura and a police report.
Although Bertelsen owns the business, DeMoura said there was a dispute among family members before it was put up for auction.
“I would suggest this was a poor insurance job done by the defendant,” DeMoura said.
But Roman said there is a “lucrative” sale pending and scheduled for closing next month, and that the contents of the business were sold at auction.
“This isn’t an attempt to defraud the insurance company by any means,” Roman said.
DeMoura argued Bertelsen was a danger to the community for allegedly setting fire to a building. He argued the evidence against her is strong and said she could be indicted and sent to prison, if convicted.
The charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison.
But Roman said his client posed no danger and has strong roots in the community. He said she surrendered to police Friday morning after being told there was a warrant for her arrest.
Roman described his client as a married mother of two children with no criminal record and recommended she be released on her own recognizance.
After hearing the arguments, Armour set bail and ordered Bertelsen to stay away from G.I. Joe’s, submit to random alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation, and obtain no firearms or other dangerous weapons.
The case was continued to Oct. 27 for a probable cause hearing.
