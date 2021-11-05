FALL RIVER — The owner of a Jeep used as a getaway vehicle in a 2017 Attleboro homicide testified Friday she was shocked and angry to learn of its involvement in the crime.
Vanetta Ware testified in Fall River Superior Court that she confronted her daughter’s boyfriend, Archie Charles, after learning he drove her Jeep Compass to Attleboro.
“He said he didn’t have any particular part in it. He just drove the car. He stayed in the car and said he was the getaway driver,” Ware testified, adding that she kicked him out of her Norwood home.
“I had some words. I don’t think I’m allowed to say what I said,” Ware said.
The conversation took place the morning after Thomas Pomare, 34, an Attleboro native, was fatally shot on Dec. 4, 2017 and after she saw a news report about it on television.
Charles, 28, formerly of Attleboro, has agreed to testify against the alleged trigger man in the killing, Jaquan Cohen, now on trial for murder.
Cohen has pleaded innocent and his lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, has said the prosecution has little evidence to corroborate Charles’ version of events.
Charles pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2018 and reached an agreement to testify for the prosecution. He is serving an 8- to 11-year prison sentence.
After learning of his involvement in the homicide, Ware said neither she nor her daughter Ashleigh, who had a son with Charles, ever spoke to him again.
Ware also said she never answered a letter he wrote to her from prison after his arrest in connection with the homicide.
After watching the news the morning after the killing, Ware said she initially did not think the Jeep described as the getaway vehicle was hers.
She said she had let her daughter borrow it and grew “sick to my stomach” after watching the news because she knew Charles liked to go to Attleboro.
Before the couple eventually came to her home, Ware said, “I grabbed my phone and immediately texted my daughter. I asked her if Archie took my car to Attleboro.”
Fifteen minutes later, Charles called her on her daughter’s phone which, Ware said, was something he never did. She said she demanded to speak to her daughter.
“I asked him, ‘Why are you calling me.’ And he said he didn’t do it,” Ware testified.
When she pressed Charles on what he meant, Ware said Charles kept repeating, “I didn’t do it” and vowed to take care of her daughter.
Ware and her daughter were not charged with any crimes and spoke to investigators.
In the days following the killing, prosecutors say Charles turned himself in and cooperated with police after they tracked down the getaway car. In addition to other crimes, he was charged with using the vehicle.
He told authorities he drove Cohen and Job Williams from Boston to Attleboro in a plot to steal 10 pounds of marijuana from James Burrus of 148 South Ave.
Cohen and Williams forced their way into the home where Pomare, an unexpected house guest, was fatally shot in the face, according to prosecutors.
Williams, 37, is serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The men fled the home without taking any of the marijuana, according to prosecutors.
Charles, who has known Cohen since childhood, told authorities Cohen admitted to shooting Pomare when he got back into the vehicle, prosecutors said.
After hearing testimony Friday morning, the judge, lawyers in the case and the jury were bused to Attleboro for a viewing of the house.
The home was sold after the homicide.
