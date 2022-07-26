NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A store that sells Donald Trump-themed merchandise and sparked controversy and publicity when it opened in December will close Wednesday, and its owner is in part blaming social media.
Keith Lambert opened his Let’s Go Brandon Store on North Washington Street before the holidays but says sales have been slow "because no one knows we’re here.”
“We had all the liberals attacking us on our Google page,” he said last week. “We had so many complaints … Google took the page down.”
Lambert also says the store’s lighted two-story sign blew down in a windstorm last winter and he wasn’t able to get it replaced. A large ground-level A-frame sign in the parking lot has marked the store’s location for the last few months.
According to a spokesperson for Google, searches are not impacted by a site's politics.
“Our automated search systems don't understand the political ideology of content, and it's not a ranking factor for search results. Information about this chain of stores, including the store’s website, is clearly accessible when you search for it on Google,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Typing “Let’s Go Brandon store North Attleboro” in the Google search bar brings up about 46,000 responses. Among the first are several links to news stories about the store and a Yelp review along with one to the Facebook page for Lambert’s company and one featuring the company’s store in Hanson.
The store, one of several similar outlets Lambert owns in the area, takes its name from a tongue-in-cheek rallying cry for opponents of President Joe Biden. Its derived from an obscene chant that mocked Biden at a NASCAR race in October 2021 in Alabama.
The Let's Go Brandon store sells a variety of items supporting the former president and mocking the current occupant of the White House. A quick look last week inside what a sign outside says is “s family-owned business,” showed shelves filled with stock, including caps with a slogan more direct than the store name: “(Expletive) Joe Biden.”
Lambert says one of his Rhode Island stores is also closing but other locations will remain open. In fact, he may seek a return to the area for the holidays.
And if Trump announces he is running for president again? “We’ll definitely be opening again,” Lambert said.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews