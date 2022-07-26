Lets Go Brandon Closing
Buy Now

The Let’s Go Brandon store on Route 1 in North Attleboro is closing.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A store that sells Donald Trump-themed merchandise and sparked controversy and publicity when it opened in December will close Wednesday, and its owner is in part blaming social media.

Keith Lambert opened his Let’s Go Brandon Store on North Washington Street before the holidays but says sales have been slow "because no one knows we’re here.”

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​