NORTH ATTLEBORO — The company that owns troubled retailer J.C. Penney — along with Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Nine West, Aeropostale and the name and brand rights for such legendary stars as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley — is planning on taking itself public with a stock offering.
New York-based Authentic Brands Group Inc. holds the license to more than 30 brands, inlcuding Penney, one of the original anchor stores at Emerald Square mall. Authentic Brands scooped up many of the well-known brands during the pandemic.
Penney emerged from bankruptcy in December of last year and has closed more than 150 of its more than 600 locations around the country. So far, the North Attleboro location has not been on any lists of stores that will be shuttered.
Several of the other retailers of which Authentic Brands is the parent have outlets either at the Route 1 mall or at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
The company gets most of its revenue from licensing fees.
It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc., the former part owner of Emerald Square, on the acquisition of some brands, including Aéropostale, Forever 21 and Penney. That makes it one of the bigger operators of physical stores at a time when more shopping is shifting online, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The company has not set a price for its stock offering, according to its filing earlier this month with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Authentic Brands had net income of $225 million in 2020 on total revenue of $489 million, according to the SEC filing.
The 30-year-old mall, once the town’s biggest taxpayer, has been in court-ordered receivership since November after Simon, which also managed Emerald Square, said it could no longer pay the mortgage, citing a loss of revenue due to the pandemic. A new owner is being sought.
The one-time local retail mecca suffered another blow in April when Sears closed what had been another of the original Emerald Square anchor stores.
