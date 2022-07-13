ATTLEBORO — A four-story landmark that served as a bank for many years could become the next primarily residential structure in the downtown.
The owner of 21 Park Street LLC, Denis Keohane, has applied to the zoning board of appeals for special permits that would allow off-street parking for the apartments he hopes to convert from what are now offices.
Keohane hopes to put 23 apartments in the building known as Park Place. A public hearing on the matter is slated for Thursday evening at city hall.
Residential units on upper floors of downtown buildings are allowed by right. Residential units on first floors require a special permit.
Keohane is not planning to locate any apartments on the first floor. There are two businesses currently leasing space there.
They include Column Health, which is associated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital, and National EMS Institute, which provides training for emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
A third space on the first floor is vacant.
Keohane needs special permits for off-street parking since his building consumes the entire lot on which it sits.
He has proposed that the city lease him at least 20 parking spaces in the Sanford Street parking garage or a nearby municipal lot and he will provide another seven on property he owns at 44 Park St.
Keohane has also requested a 50% reduction in the number of required off-street spaces.
Offices on the upper floors are occupied by United Way, Aura Wellness Center, Marti Tax Service, Attorney Brian Hatch, Wellness Home Care and an office for the Bristol County district attorney.
Keohane’s company bought the property from LeBlanc Properties LLC, owned by Thomas LeBlanc, in 2017 for $1.2 million.
The proposed conversion is just the latest in a trend that over the last 20 years has changed downtown from an industrial center to a residential one.
Currently, two former factories, both one block over on Union Street, are being converted into apartment buildings as part of the city’s Transit Oriented Development, which is driven by proximity to the MBTA commuter rail.
The Foster Building at 37 Union is being converted to 59 units and the Ingraham Building at 54 Union is being converted to 43.
The aim of Transit Oriented Development is to populate downtowns so that businesses have customers within walking distance.