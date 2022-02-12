REHOBOTH -- The founder of the brewery destroyed in a blaze early Saturday at a building that housed his own and other businesses said Sunday that he is appreciative of the support he is receiving from the community as the business figures out its next step.
Anawan Brewing Company founder Steffen Johnson of Rehoboth, who along with friend and chief brewer Dan DiRienzo just celebrated the soft opening of its tap room the first week of December, posted on the company's Facebook page that "in a matter of 5 hours, what took us ALL 5 years to build, has burnt down to rubble. As I am writing this from my phone (we lost our computers in the fire) I am still at a complete loss for words and in total shock.
As I am sure all of you have heard by now our community-based brewery dreams which started at an outpost pulling night guard in Afghanistan in 2014 has gone up in smoke," the post stated.
"Me and the family behind Anawan Brewing Company have been through our fair share of trials and tribulations but this one hurts. Right now the only positives I can pull out of the situation is the fact that no one has got hurt, things are replaceable, and the love and support we have received thus far from family, friends, the local community, and all of our amazing supporters. We really do love you all and couldn’t have ever got to where we are without each and every one of you."
The Rehoboth Fire Department said the 60,000-square-foot wood-frame building at 7 Park St. contained Duvally Construction/Heritage Reality, House of Fitness and two additional units which where under construction to house a restaurant, in addition to the brewery.
The post Sunday morning on the brewery's social media page stated: "As we navigate this extremely tough time I ask that you bear with us. If we all take time to adjust to the news differently, just know that we do appreciate everything and we will figure this out together!
We are also sending our love to Ryan, Nicole, their family, the Heritage Realty and Custom Home Building Team, the House of Fitness Team, and our Rehoboth neighbors! We will get through this and all come out stronger in the end, however that looks."
Fire officials said they were alerted to the fire shortly after 2 a.m., and when they responded, flames had already burst through the roof and lit up the nighttime skyline.
The building is located near the town line shared with Attleboro.
Laura Aliano, an employee of the Dunkin Donuts that faces the building, said she was sitting in her car waiting to open the shop to start baking at 2:15 a.m. when she noticed what appeared to be smoke coming from the eaves of the new building.
Aliano, a 16-year Dunkin employee, said when she realized there was a fire in the new building she grabbed her cell phone and called 911. When she turned around, flames were coming out of the building.
Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi said he lives almost across the street from the fire scene and when he was alerted to the fire and looked out the window, flames were already coming out of the roof.
Barresi said he struck an immediate second alarm.
Firefighters working on top of ladder trucks from Rehoboth and Attleboro both set up master streams and while other firefighters on the ground set up a number of attack lines that surrounded the building to fight back the flames, Barresi said.
Barresi said crews used the last fire hydrant on Park Street in Attleboro, dropping a 4-inch hose along the roadway to the fire scene, while Rehoboth tankers shuttled water to the scene, providing two water supplies to fight the flames.
Around 7:30 a.m., troopers assigned to the state Fire Marshal's Office were at the scene trying to pinpoint the source of the fire while Rehoboth firefighters were still putting out hotspots.
Dighton, Norton and Seekonk assisted with ground operations while Swansea drew water from a local cranberry bog to supply the tanker trucks. North Attleboro, Mansfield, Taunton and Westport covered the towns 3 stations. All apparatus cleared the scene by 10 a.m.