MANSFIELD — Property tax bills for homeowners and businesses are going up less than 4 percent for this fiscal year.
Select board members, with input from assessors, recently held the annual tax hearing.
Select board members voted 3-1, with Jess Aptowitz dissenting, to change the tax burden split. Businesses this past year had been paying 29% more than residences, and that will increase to 34%.
With home values rising and business values dropping, Aptowitz contended the shift should have been slightly more out of fairness to spread the tax impact more evenly.
Last year, the burden was shifted slightly to the business side.
Tentative tax rates, which have to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, are $15.36 per $1,000 assessed valuation for homes, and $22.58 per $1,000 for commercial, industrial and personal property.
The residential rate is the same as last year, whereas the business rate had been $21.60.
For the average single-family home valued at $484,900, the tax bill comes in at roughly $7,448, Chief Assessor Daniel Brogie said.
That typical home was valued last year at $467,148 — about 4% less, and the tax bill had clocked in at roughly $7,175, meaning that taxpayer this year will be paying about $273 or 3.8% more in taxes.
Owners of condominiums, with about a 9% average jump in value to $233,000, will see a higher spike in tax bills than homeowners, having to pay $3,578 — a 7.6 percent increase over last year.
On the other hand, commercial and industrial values have decreased, .8% and .5%, respectively, Brogie said.
Select board members have a policy of trying to share the tax burden increase between the property classes as residential and commercial valuations don’t move uniformly year to year.
Select board member Steven Schoonveld has raised some concerns.
“Mansfield residential values have increased significantly in 2019, the basis for the current tax rate, and have further in 2020. The loss of relative commercial value in the tax base from 25% to just over 20% is a crisis,” Schoonveld said. “The increase in the split is consistent with our methodology but is a concern now and over the next few years. Our need to focus on real economic growth and enhancing our business values is more clear than ever.”
Finance committee members have advocated for a decrease of the tax burden for the commercial/industrial side to help retain and attract business to increase the tax base and ease the burden on residents.
However, Town Manager Kevin Dumas and select board members have pushed through initiatives to boost economic development that are being promoted by the industrial development commission.
While Proposition 2 1/2 limits the overall tax levy increase each year to 2 1/2 percent, property taxes often shoot up more than that.
Also, residents two years ago began paying for the new $35 million Department of Public Works and public safety buildings that are being funded beyond the limits of the state law.
Tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 31, and the due date for those third quarter bills is early February, with fourth quarter bills due in May.
Any tax increase for fiscal year 2021 is split between the third and fourth quarters, making up for the first and second quarters, bills which are estimated or preliminary and had already been mailed.
Applications for property tax abatements must be received in the assessor’s office by early February, with the deadline for exemptions April 1.
This was not a full revaluation year. The total valuation of property in town comes in at about $4,141,896,748, up from $4 billion last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.