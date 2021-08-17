WRENTHAM — The owner of a Walpole hockey arena faces charges he sexually assaulted a woman who was a coach at one of his summer hockey camps.
Robert Barletta, 51, who owns Rodman Arena, pleaded innocent last week in Wrentham District Court to charges including assault with intent to rape. He was freed without having to post bail.
The alleged assault occurred Aug. 3 at his Walpole home while his wife and children were away, according to a police report.
The alleged victim told police she and another woman, 20, who also worked at the camp, were sharing a bedroom in the basement of Barletta’s home because it was closer to the rink than their homes, according to the report.
On the night of the alleged assault, Barletta and a friend went out to dinner and then returned intoxicated with food for the two women, the report states.
Barletta allegedly gave alcohol to the women and all were downing shots of McGillicuddy and drinking hard seltzer, the alleged victim told police.
She alleged that during a game of beer pong, Barletta repeatedly told her she had to take her pants off when she hit the middle cup, but he eventually stopped.
At some point, all went to the garage to get more alcohol when Barletta disappeared, according to the report.
The alleged victim found him upstairs in his bedroom, where he allegedly grabbed her by the arms, pushed her down on the bed and got on top of her, the report states.
Barletta allegedly kissed her neck and told her “you’re so (expletive) hot” before the woman was able to free herself and text the other woman, according to the report.
“I thought I was going to be raped,” she told police.
The women stayed at the house the remainder of the night and the alleged assault was reported to police three days later.
Barletta’s lawyer, Curt Bletzer of Brighton, said Tuesday his client vehemently denies the allegations.
“I can tell you that the charges are not true,” Bletzer said, adding that the alleged assault “did not happen.”
“I’ve known him for many years. He has done so much for the community,” Bletzer said.
Barletta and his wife Christine founded the RB Foundation, a charitable organization that provides financial assistance to area families in need in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Bletzer said the charity has raised “millions of dollars” for families.
“He’s just a really great guy,” Bletzer said.
The Rodman Arena is home to numerous high school hockey clubs, select programs, skill development camps and prominent amateur tournaments.
During his arraignment Aug. 9, Barletta pleaded innocent to charges of assault with intent to rape, assault and battery, accosting a person of the opposite sex and two counts of giving liquor to a person younger than 21, according to court records.
He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the two women.
He is due back in court in October for a pretrial conference.
