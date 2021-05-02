MANSFIELD -- A homeowner was able to save a vintage vehicle from a garage fire Saturday night.
The fire was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the rear exterior wall of the two-story detached garage at 65 Winter St., fire Capt. Pat Kelley said.
He said the first engine on the scene pulled in a 2 1/2 inch line to pump as much water as they could on the fire that extended into the loft of the building.
The homeowner was able to push a vintage 1940’s-era vehicle that he’s in the process of restoring out of the garage prior to firefighters arriving, Kelley said.
Fire officials did not know what type of vehicle it was or its make.
Kelley estimated the size of the garage at 24 by 28 feet.
Kelley said the only problem fighting Saturday night’s fire was the location of the building. He said it is about 250 feet off the road and firefighters had to use a lot of hose to reach it.
He said the cause of the fire was accidental and still under investigation.
He estimated damage at $50,000.
Foxboro, Norton and Attleboro assisted at the scene, while Plainville and Easton provided station coverage.
Crews left the scene around midnight, Kelley said.
