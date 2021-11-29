PLAINVILLE -- The average homeowner will pay about $200 more in property taxes this fiscal year compared to last.
Select board members at the recent annual tax hearing voted to shift the tax burden slightly toward the business side at the recommendation of assessors.
The average assessed value of a home has increased 8.36% from last year's $401,769 to this year's $435,357.
The owner of such a home faces a tax bill of $6,108, which is $202, or 3.4 percent, higher than last year's $5,906 bill, which was roughly $150 more than the previous year.
The proposed tax rate for homes is $14.03 per $1,000 assessed value, which is a 4.6% reduction from last year's rate of $14.70, which was the same as the prior year.
The average commercial value has gone from $1.4 million to $1.42 million, a 1 1/2% hike, and that tax bill would come in at $25,921, a 4.07% increase over last year.
The tax rate for businesses would be $18.20 per $1,000 assessed valuation. Last year's rate was $17.75.
Tax rates need to be approved by the state Department of Revenue.
Select board member Jeff Johnson said the tax increases for homes and businesses are "pretty even."
"We want to encourage business, keep the impact on business comparable," Johnson said.
Last year the tax burden wasn't shifted between homes and businesses as the pandemic had more severely impacted the commercial end.
Patricia Stewart, chair of the board of assessors, said new business coming to town, including in the business park, is going to ease the tax burden on homeowners.
Homes make up 72% of the valuation of all property in Plainville. Commercial, industrial and personal property make up the remainder.
"We're pretty similar to surrounding towns," Principal Assessor John Groh said.
Valuation from new growth came in at $34.18 million, increasing the tax base by about $590,000.
Compared with five area towns, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk, Plainville's overall average tax bill was the lowest last year, at $5,906, just below North Attleboro's $5,915. Its home values were also lowest, also just below North's $414,509.
Tax bills will be mailed out before the end of the calendar year, likely the last week in December.
Third-quarter tax bills are due Feb. 1. Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began July 1 were estimated bills and were already due.
Visit www.plainville.ma.us for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.